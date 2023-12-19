Rams designate RB Ronnie Rivers to return from IR

Kyren Williams and Royce Freeman have combined to give the Rams a great tandem at running back, but there could be another player in the mix soon. The team announced on Tuesday that Ronnie Rivers has been designated to return from injured reserve, making him eligible to return in the next 21 days.

He can be activated at any time in the next three weeks and can begin practicing immediately.

Rivers had been Williams’ backup before Freeman’s emergence, but he got hurt in the same week that Williams did. He suffered a PCL injury in Week 6 and has been sidelined since.

In six games this season, he’s rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries, while also catching four passes for 18 yards. His best performance came in Week 4 when he rushed for 47 yards on only nine carries.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Returned to Practice, Designated for Return RB Ronnie Rivers — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2023

Freeman will likely remain the backup even when Rivers returns, but the Rams now have three capable running backs on offense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire