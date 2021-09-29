The undefeated Rams could gain some depth on their offensive and defensive fronts soon.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum have been designated for return from injured reserve. That begins their 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster or stay on IR for the rest of the season.

Okoronkwo suffered a shoulder injury in August and was placed on IR to start the regular season. He has appeared in 20 games over his first two seasons out of Oklahoma, recording 2.5 career sacks and seven QB hits.

The Rams selected Anchrum in the seventh round of last year’s draft and he played 12 games for L.A. in 2020, mainly on special teams. He suffered a knee injury in the Rams’ preseason finale.

Rams designate Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Tremayne Anchrum for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk