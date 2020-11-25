Rams designate Obo Okoronkwo to return from IR

About a week after Sean McVay said he’s not sure when Ogbonnia Okoronkwo could return from injured reserve, we got some clarity on the outside linebacker’s status. On Wednesday, the Rams designated Okoronkwo to return from IR, which means he can begin practicing with the team.

This opens the 21-day window for the Rams to potentially activate him to the 53-man roster. If they let that window close without activating Okoronkwo, he’ll remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

This is good news for the third-year pass rusher, giving him an opportunity to contribute again this season. He’s been out since injuring his elbow in Week 5, an injury that required surgery.

We’ve designated @OgboOkoronkwo for return from IR 👏 pic.twitter.com/WqK7WaOrP0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 25, 2020

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said Wednesday that while the team doesn’t have a specific timetable for Okoronkwo to return, he is excited to eventually get the young pass rusher back.

Staley says he’s excited to have Obo back. “He was playing really well before he got hurt.” No specific timetable quite yet for elevation to the 53, but Staley sounds optimistic. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 25, 2020

In five games this season, he has one sack, eight tackles and a pass defensed, playing limited snaps in Brandon Staley’s scheme. The outside linebacker room is even more crowded now, too, with Terrell Lewis on the active roster and Derek Rivers arriving as a waiver claim.

Once activated, Okoronkwo will compete with Samson Ebukam, Justin Hollins, Lewis, Rivers and Jachai Polite for playing time.