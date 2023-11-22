Rams designate Kyren Williams to return from IR

Rams running back Kyren Williams is officially on the way back.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has designated Williams to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Williams suffered an ankle sprain during the Rams' 26-9 victory over Arizona on Oct. 15. He took 20 carries for 158 yards with a touchdown in that contest.

Overall, Williams has 97 carries for 456 yards with six touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 13 passes for 105 yards with a TD.

Additionally, Los Angeles designated defensive back Jason Taylor II to return from injured reserve.