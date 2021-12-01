The Rams defense could be getting a boost as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Linebacker Justin Hollins has been designated to return from injured reserve, Los Angeles announced on Wednesday. The Rams now have a 21-day window for Hollins to practice before he must be activated to the 53-man roster.

Hollins has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in late September. Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that the linebacker had a “good chance” to begin practicing this week.

In three games, Hollins recorded 12 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. He had 3.0 sacks in a rotational role for L.A. in 2020.

Rams designate Justin Hollins to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk