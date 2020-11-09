Rams designate Jordan Fuller to return from IR

The Los Angeles Rams are getting healthy for their second-half run coming out of the Week 9 bye. On Monday, the Rams announced they have designated Jordan Fuller to return from injured reserve.

He’s eligible to begin practicing this week and can be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Fuller has missed three games with a shoulder/neck injury and was expected to return for Week 10 after the bye.

It’s great to see the original timeline has held true, putting Fuller on track to play against Seattle in this critical NFC West showdown. Assuming he is activated, he’ll likely take back his starting role next to John Johnson, pushing Taylor Rapp to a reserve role in sub-packages.

We've designated @j_fuller4 for return from IR 🙌





In four starts this season, Fuller has 21 tackles and two passes defensed. As a sixth-round rookie, Fuller has far and away exceeded expectations in his first season.

The Rams now have great depth at safety with Fuller, Rapp and Johnson. Unfortunately, Terrell Burgess is out for the year, but Nick Scott is also available as the fourth safety.