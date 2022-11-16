Rams designate David Edwards to return, put Cooper Kupp and 2 others on IR

The endless shuffling of the Rams’ offensive line will continue this week. On Wednesday, the team made four roster moves, three of which involved the O-line.

The Rams designated David Edwards to return from injured reserve, noting that he practiced on Wednesday. They now have 21 days to activate him from IR. He’s been out since Week 5 due to a concussion but is working his way back.

Additionally, Los Angeles put three players on IR, all of whom were starters in Week 10: Cooper Kupp, Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer. Jackson is out for the year with blood clots, while Brewer will be sidelined 4-6 weeks due to a knee injury.

Kupp has an ankle injury that requires surgery, so he’ll be out at least four weeks while on injured reserve.

Assuming Edwards returns from IR and is activated this week, the Rams will have two other open roster spots after losing Kupp, Brewer and Jackson.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice G David Edwards

• Reserve/Injured T Chandler Brewer, T Alaric Jackson, WR Cooper Kupp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire