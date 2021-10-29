Rams and DeSean Jackson agree to seek trade partner

DeSean Jackson has only played seven games for the Los Angeles Rams but his tenure with the team could be coming to an end already. According to NFL Network, the Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

This is a major surprise considering the Rams signed him to a $4.5 million contract this offseason, which included $2.75 million guaranteed. Jackson hasn’t been on the field much for Los Angeles, playing just 100 snaps on offense, which works out to 23%.

He’s lower than Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson on the depth chart, which has been the reason for his limited role. When he has been targeted, he’s made plays though. He’s caught eight passes for 221 yards and one touchdown, averaging a career-best 27.6 yards per catch.

If the Rams do indeed trade Jackson, it could lead to a larger role for rookie Tutu Atwell. Atwell has only played 10 total snaps on offense and has not yet caught a pass, being buried on the depth chart from the start.