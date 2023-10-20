Rams' Derion Kendrick listed as questionable but expects to play against Steelers

Derion Kendrick runs a drill during a practice. The cornerback participated in practice Friday and "could play" Sunday against the Steelers, according to coach Sean McVay. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, who faces two misdemeanor gun charges, practiced Friday and could play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Kendrick, 23, was arrested Monday in Hollywood on suspicion of a felony gun charge. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office charged Kendrick with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm and another misdemeanor count for carrying a loaded firearm.

His arraignment Wednesday was continued to Dec. 5.

“Based on the information that I got, the conversation that we were able to have, I think, use it as a learning opportunity,” McVay said before practice. “I think there’s certain circumstances and situations that arise that you always use your values and principles to be able to make decisions.

“I trust this kid’s heart. I believe in him, and I also believe in forgiveness and understanding. And there’s certain things that we can use to be able to learn from. And then there’s certain mistakes that people make where maybe it’s a little bit different conversation.”

Kendrick, speaking to reporters in the locker room after practice, declined to share details of the incident because of his legal situation. He said he was in custody until Wednesday and has been attempting to regain a few pounds he lost.

“Can’t let this affect me mentally, for real,” Kendrick said. “Just keep my head up, keep pushing and keep working. Just trying to stay focused on what me and this team got going on.”

Kendrick was listed as limited and questionable for Sunday on the injury report but said he expects to play. He said he has been supporting teammates who have been preparing in his place. Duke Shelley and rookie Tre Tomlinson have been working in Kendrick’s spot.

“Had a couple meetings, got with the guys and guys and apologized for anything I may have distracted them on for this week,” Kendrick said.

Teammates have supported him, Kendrick said.

“Just encouraging me to keep my head up, and am I OK mentally,” he said. “None of them really ask me about am I going to play or nothin’ like that. They just want to make sure I’m good outside of football, outside of this building.”

Kendrick said he was in “full effect” during practice.

“Staying engaged, getting into the game plan knowing what to do, and then just standing beside my guys, letting them go out there and finish the work they put in all week,” he said. “And I’m just standing behind supporting them and then waiting for my turn.”

Kendrick also described his situation as a Los Angeles learning experience.

“Just teaching me how to move out here,” he said. “I could go get my own security, or go get a driver to drive me around or stuff like that just so that I won’t be followed or whatever the case may be.”

