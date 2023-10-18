Rams' Derion Kendrick faces two misdemeanor gun charges

Cornerback Derion Kendrick, shown trying to tackle Seattle's Kenneth Walker III in the season opener, has started for the Rams all season. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, arrested Monday on suspicion of illegal gun possession, has been charged with two misdemeanors, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Kendrick, 23, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm. He appeared for his arraignment Wednesday but it was continued until Dec. 5, a court clerk said. Kendrick was released on his own recognizance.

Kendrick was arrested Monday in Hollywood and booked on suspicion of felony illegal gun possession. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office referred the case to the city attorney.

Kendrick was not at practice Wednesday as the Rams began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Coach Sean McVay said Kendrick, who has started every game in his second season, is being held out while his legal situation unfolds.

Read more: Who's left in backfield for the Rams? Injuries sideline Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers

“Once I have the totality of the information and all the legal matters are cleared up, I think it will be appropriate for us to be able to move forward,” McVay said before practice.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.