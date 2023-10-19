Rams' Derion Kendrick doesn't practice but will he play Sunday? Sean McVay to decide

Coach Sean McVay will decide whether Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick plays Sunday against Pittsburgh. (Associated Press)

Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick, who faces two misdemeanor gun charges, participated in a walk-through Thursday but did not practice as the Rams continued preparations for a game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kendrick, 23, was arrested Monday in Hollywood on suspicion of a felony gun charge. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office charged Kendrick with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm and another misdemeanor count for carrying a loaded firearm.

Kendrick appeared in court Wednesday, but his arraignment was continued to Dec. 5.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Thursday that Kendrick’s status for the game against the Steelers would be up to coach Sean McVay, who is not made available to reporters on Thursdays.

“It was a mistake made by the young man — he’ll deal with that,” Morris said. “Obviously, it’s a legal issue so you can’t talk too much about it. … We look forward to him bouncing back.”

Morris said the Rams would prepare for the Steelers as if they will have Kendrick available, and as if they won’t.

If Kendrick does not play, Duke Shelley and rookie Tre Tomlinson can fill his spot. Starting cornerback Cobie Durant also is versatile.

“We definitely have packages we can stay in versus any personnel grouping,” Morris said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.