Rams will ‘definitely address’ kicking situation amid continued struggles

There aren’t many weak spots on the Rams’ roster right now, even with the recent rash of injuries they’ve suffered. However, undoubtedly the biggest hole remains at kicker.

The team cut Samuel Sloman before Week 8 against the Dolphins, handing the keys to Kai Forbath. In two games since replacing Sloman, Forbath hasn’t been any better. He missed an extra point attempt in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, and in Week 9, he badly missed a 48-yarder wide left.

After beating Seattle, Sean McVay was clearly frustrated by the team’s continued struggles at kicker and made it clear that the Rams will address the position.

“We’ve got to continue to figure out this kicking situation and that’s something that we’re going to definitely address after this,” McVay said.

One move the Rams could make is simply cutting Forbath and giving Austin MacGinnis a shot by promoting him from the practice squad. MacGinnis was with the Rams in training camp and lost the position battle to Sloman, but the team brought him back on the practice squad in October.

With Forbath suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s win, the time might be now for Los Angeles to move on and give MacGinnis a shot.

The Rams have missed at least one kick in eight of nine games this year, which is simply not good enough and they know it. There aren’t many quality options out there, but rest assured: They will turn over every stone out there until they find consistency.