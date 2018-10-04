Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers: “Stop crowning us!”

The Los Angeles Rams are won of just two undefeated teams remaining after the first four weeks of the NFL season. They have the top-ranked offense in the league in yards while the Kansas City Chiefs, also 4-0, have the top-ranked offense in points per game.

Through a quarter of the schedule, the Rams and Chiefs have been the best two teams in the league.

Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers doesn’t want to hear it.

“I hate it,” Brockers said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

“I hate looking at ‘SportsCenter’ and they’ve got you at the top of the power rankings,” Brockers added with a smile. “It’s just like, you know, stop crowning us! For me, I’m a humble guy. I don’t want to be crowned. I always want the attitude of being the hungry dog, being the underdog, because you almost seem to be more hungrier when you play like that.”

Brockers has been the playoffs just once, last year, in his seven seasons in the NFL. He’s had a season where the Rams didn’t win more games in an entire year than the current version has won in four weeks. He was drafted to the Rams in 2012 immediately after a five-year run when the team won three or fewer games four times.

But this Rams team is not those Rams teams. Brockers certainly knows the talent the Rams have on their roster this year. But the Super Bowl isn’t won by Week Five of the NFL season and the Rams have a long way to go.

“Being hunted, I don’t think that bothers us,” Brockers said. “Because we’ve been underdogs for so long, so our mentality isn’t even that we’re that good. We’ve won some games, but we know we can get better.”