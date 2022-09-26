Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick in concussion protocol following head injury vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams pulled out a sloppy win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday but added to their laundry list of injuries in the hard-fought game. Defensive back Derion Kendrick sustained a head injury in the matchup and will remain in the league’s mandated concussion protocol until further notice.

Head coach Sean McVay updated reporters on Kendrick’s status in his Monday press conference, telling the media that early indications of the defensive back’s condition are positive, though the team will remain cautious with him moving forward.

Rams HC Sean McVay said DB Derion Kendrick is still in the concussion protocol. Early signs are trending in positive direction, McVay said, but can never be too cautious/careful when it comes to following each step of that protocol. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 26, 2022

The NFL’s concussion protocol process will play an integral role in Kendrick’s return to the football field, and until he passes the rigorous tests deemed necessary by the league, he will not participate in contact drills at practice. Within the protocol are five steps that a player must follow to get back to action, starting with symptom-limited activity and eventually ending with full football activity.

Where Kendrick is within these guidelines is unclear, though if his condition improves over the course of this week, it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to see meaningful snaps in the Rams’ matchup against the San Francisco 49ers next Monday night. McVay made it clear that the team would defer to the process laid out by the NFL for dealing with concussions in the safest possible manner, though, and as he stated in his comments to reporters Los Angeles will take every precaution regarding his status for the primetime matchup.

Kendrick was a sixth-round pick in April’s draft and has burst onto the scene for the Rams following a series of injuries in their secondary. His contributions have been a vital part of the defense’s success this year, and this injury isn’t likely to impact his status as a key playmaker moving forward.

After playing in 90 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps against the Cardinals, Kendrick’s return to the field would be a godsend for the Rams heading into a primetime game against an NFC West rival.

