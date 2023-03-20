Rams go all defense in 3-round mock draft, including the class’s fastest CB

Take one glance at the Los Angeles Rams’ depth chart on defense and you’ll see a unit that barely resembles last year’s group. Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Nick Scott and Greg Gaines are all gone, leaving Aaron Donald as the only star remaining on that side of the ball.

It’s why so many experts have the Rams focusing on the defense in their mock drafts, knowing they need players at every level. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar released his latest mock draft after the first week of free agency Monday and he has the Rams going all defense in the first three rounds.

In the second round at No. 36, he has the Rams taking Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders. He’s a versatile linebacker who can play off the ball and rush the passer off the edge, making him a logical pick for the Rams following the departures of Wagner and Floyd.

In the third round, the Rams have two picks: one at No. 69 and the other at No. 77. With the 69th overall pick, Farrar has the Rams picking Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner. He’s viewed as arguably the fastest player in the class after running a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, the best of anyone in Indianapolis.

Turner is an explosive athlete who can play in the slot or on the outside, similar to the way Ramsey did with the Rams; albeit, not with the same size or physicality as Ramsey.

At No. 77, the Rams pick up Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV, who brings great length and power on the outside. He played five years at Iowa State and had 34 sacks to go with 40.5 tackles for a loss. The Rams badly need pass-rush help, so he would be a candidate to start early on.

It’s hard to argue against these picks by Farrar, seeing as they all address needs. The Rams could use a guard or center, as well as a tight end early in the draft, too, but there they only have three in the top 100 picks.

More Latest Rams news!

Sean McVay called Matt Gay to congratulate him after landing deal with Colts Rams had better offers for Jalen Ramsey but wanted to do right by him After landing with Bengals, Nick Scott thanks Rams for giving him a chance

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire