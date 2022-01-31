The Rams defeat 49ers and earn trip to Super Bowl LVI

For the second time in the five years since he left Washington, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is going to the Super Bowl.

The Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 Sunday to earn a trip to Super Bowl LVI, where they will square off with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Compared to the AFC championship game, the NFC championship was more of a defensive battle. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did have a big game, passing for 326 yards and two touchdowns. But through three quarters, it was the 49ers who controlled the game, leading 17-7 at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, early in the fourth quarter, Stafford found Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown to cut San Francisco’s lead to three points.

The Rams’ defense forced a punt, and Stafford went back to work. The quarterback saw wide receiver Van Jefferson streaking down the left sideline but waited a bit too long to throw the football, and it went into the waiting hands of 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt in the middle of the field. Tartt dropped the football.

The Rams would continue the drive and end it with a Matt Gay field goal.

Jaquiski Tartt drops a dime from Matthew Stafford

pic.twitter.com/J6H3phOhyy — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2022

It was a rare mistake from Stafford Sunday that didn’t cost Los Angeles in the end.

Stafford would lead another scoring drive deep into San Francisco territory, but the 49ers forced a field. That meant Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners would get one more shot.

The Rams’ pass rush proved to be too strong, pressuring Garoppolo into an interception, and suddenly, the Rams were NFC champions.

Most Washington fans will remember how close the team was in acquiring Stafford last January. Unfortunately for Washington, the Rams came in late with a better offer and the WFT’s pursuit for a franchise quarterback went on for another year.

Story continues

Congratulations to McVay, Stafford and the rest of the Rams on earning a trip to the Super Bowl.