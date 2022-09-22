Rams dealing with O-line, secondary injuries in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals have had to deal with injury issues in the secondary and on the offensive line early this season. They are coming out of that and now their Week 3 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, are facing injuries on their offensive line and secondary.

No. 2 cornerback Troy Hill was just placed on injured reserve. He will not play.

David Long, normally the Rams’ No. 3 and slot cornerback, started the week limited in practice. Rookie Cobie Durant did not practice Wednesday.

On the offensive line, starting center Brian Allen missed the Rams’ Week 2 game and missed practice Wednesday. If he can’t start, Coleman Shelton will start. Shelton was the Rams’ starting right guard in Week 1.

Tremayne Anchrum, who started at right guard Sunday, played only two snaps before breaking his ankle. His season is over.

They already are having to adjust to an offensive line without left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who retired after last season. Joe Noteboom starts now but has dealt with a knee injury as well.

Oday Aboushi, signed from the practice squad to the active roster this week, could end up starting at right guard this week.

With their depth challenged up front and in the secondary, the Cardinals have an opportunity to take advantage of a Rams squad that is not at full strength.

