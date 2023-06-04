Rams DC saves a kid, almost trading up and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been going on with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Raheem Morris helps save drowning child

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Morris, the Rams’ defensive coordinator, was a hero.

He helped save a drowning child a father pulled out of a Vegas pool. The kid had no pulse and Morris tracked down an AED. The kid ended up being all right.

Kliff Kingsbury sighting!

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsbury, fired by the Cardinals back in January, was one of three USC coaches in attendance at a Rams practice. Kingsbury, close friends with Rams head coach Sean McVay, is now an offensive consultant for the Trojans.

Kyren Williams sharing reps with Cam Akers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is getting a look as a potential starting running back. It is early, but he is sharing reps with Cam Akers with the first team at running back.

Advertisement

2 Day 3 picks with potential immediate impact

(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Two players the Rams selected on Day 3 of the draft this year are getting a little hype. Receiver Puka Nacua and running back Zach Evans were named as Day 3 rookies who could make an immediate impact.

Almost traded up into Round 1

The Rams’ first selection in the 2023 draft was offensive lineman Steve Avila in the second round. Apparently, there were five offensive players they seriously considered trading up into the first round to draft.

[lawrence-auto-related count=4 category=1974]

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire