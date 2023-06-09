Rams DC Raheem Morris reunites with child he helped save from drowning

Almost two weeks ago, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helped save the life of a drowning three-year-old child at a hotel pool in Las Vegas in one of the more incredible stories of the 2023 offseason. And recently, Morris and the doctor who performed CPR on the child, Wyatt, met with the family at the Rams' facility and recounted the scary scene to ABC's "Good Morning America."

"My kids are all in the pool and I hear a scream. I see Wyatt laying poolside and he's blue," Morris said. "And I could just feel the panic of it all and you feel like you’re alone and I just looked at her in the face and asked her, ‘Where’s the AED machine?’”

While Morris grabbed the AED (or automated external defibrillator) machine, Dr. Andrew Oleksyn performed CPR before water spurted out of Wyatt's mouth and he finally had a pulse.

"When he said he has a pulse, I started clapping," Morris said.

Rams DC Raheem Morris had recently learned how to use an AED machine. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Morris, who is in his third season with the Rams, used the AED machine after he received training following the on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin earlier this year. First responders used an AED machine to save Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January. Morris' incident at the pool is a very similar situation to the one Hamlin advocated for at the White House in March — that AED access should be more readily available in schools.

Wyatt was later transported to a nearby hospital and later discharged, per ESPN.