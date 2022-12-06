Rams DC Raheem Morris jokes he ‘might punch’ Baker Mayfield for 2018 game vs. Falcons

Baker Mayfield better keep his head on a swivel when he arrives at the Rams’ facility in Thousand Oaks. Not because Aaron Donald is going to be waiting to sack him, but because Raheem Morris might throw a punch when he sees him.

Not really, of course, but Morris joked about wanting to punch Mayfield for a 2018 game between the Browns and Falcons. In that game, Mayfield led Cleveland to a 28-16 win over Atlanta and said after the victory that he “just woke up feeling dangerous.”

He completed 17 of 20 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, beating Morris’ Falcons. At the time, Morris was Atlanta’s assistant head coach and WRs coach, and the loss dropped the Falcons to 4-5 on the year.

"I might punch him when I see him, but other than that, that's awesome." –Raheem Morris gets asked about adding Baker Mayfield, and he immediately thought back to 2018 when Mayfield threw 3 TD passes to beat Morris' Falcons in the "I was feeling pretty dangerous" game. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 6, 2022

Mayfield joins the Rams after starting six games with the Panthers this season, going 1-5 with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He could make his debut in Los Angeles as early as Thursday night against the Raiders, so we may not have to wait long before he suits up in a Rams uniform.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire