Rams DC: Kyle Allen starting for Washington won’t change much for us

The Washington Football Team announced a quarterback change on Wednesday that will result in Kyle Allen starting against the Rams rather than Dwayne Haskins.

The change came with the Rams already into their preparations for the week, but it isn’t a curveball that defensive coordinator Brandon Staley believes will cause his unit a great deal of trouble. Staley said that the team will meld what they know of Washington’s offense with what Allen did while playing for Washington head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina.

“Not a lot is going to change,” Staley said, via Eric Williams of SI.com. “They still have an offense that you have to defend certainly stylistically. He’s a different player than Dwayne, so you have to go back in inventory to his career in Carolina. And there will be elements that are different stylistically between the two players. But from an offensive standpoint, you still have to defend the other 10 guys, and we kind of have an inventory of 12 games from Carolina to see how he was featured in that offense, and then we’ll move forward from there.”

Rivera cited Allen’s familiarity with the offensive system and the weakness of the NFC East as reasons to make the move at this point. The Rams have benefitted from that weakness by beating the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants, so they’re going for a sweep this Sunday.

