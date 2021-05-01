Rams Day 3 mock draft: Center first, double-dip at CB

We’re coming down the final stretch of the 2021 NFL draft with Rounds 4-7 wrapping up the weekend on Saturday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams are equipped with five picks today after trading down from No. 88 on Friday night, including three fourth-rounders to start the day.

With plenty of talented players still available and a few needs still to address in Los Angeles, the Rams have a chance to add some impact rookies today. Here’s how we project the day going with a mock draft of the final four rounds.

117. Stanford C Drew Dalman

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dalman has been connected to the Rams often throughout the pre-draft process, primarily because he played for new offensive line coach Kevin Carberry at Stanford. He fits well in a zone scheme like the Rams’ and shows good awareness in the middle of the line. Dalman isn't the biggest or strongest center, however, and needs to improve his strength up front against more powerful NFL defenders.

121. Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell

(Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

There are still plenty of good cornerbacks out there for the Rams in Round 4 but Rochell might have the highest ceiling of all of them. He was one of the players listed on Bruce Feldman’s annual “freaks” list for his incredible athleticism, which was on display at his pro day. He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash with an 11-foot-1 broad jump, 43-inch vertical and 6.83 seconds in the three-cone drill. He also has long arms for the position and when you turn on the tape, he’s sticky in coverage. Rochell may not be a slot corner, but the Rams could play him outside confidently.

141. Miami OLB Quincy Roche

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Roche doesn’t fit the mold of the tall, long edge rushers the Rams have targeted with Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins. That’s fine. Roche is a productive player who has a great get-off and has a relatively high floor. He may not turn into a Pro Bowler, but Roche can be a quality situational pass rusher fairly early in his career and the fact that he’s still here in Round 4 is somewhat surprising.

Story continues

209. San Diego State CB Darren Hall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hall met with the Rams before the draft and offers good versatility in the secondary. He can play outside corner, in the slot and line up at safety, which only increases his value to NFL teams. His ball skills are top-notch, too. He pulled down six interceptions in three seasons as a starter and broke up 25 total passes with three forced fumbles. If the Rams can grab him in the sixth round, he could compete for backup reps at either corner or safety.

252. Texas DL Ta’Quon Graham

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Graham isn't much of a pass rusher along the defensive line but he does have good length and a solid frame at 6-foot-3 and 292 pounds. There are still areas where he must improve, such as his pass-rush moves and his ability to get off blocks when defending the run, but he has traits that are workable. Not much is expected of a seventh-round pick, but Graham at least offers some upside as a developmental prospect on Day 3 at a position that doesn’t need an immediate starter.

