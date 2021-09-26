Rams’ Darrell Henderson unlikely to play vs. Bucs

The Rams are not expecting to have their starting running back today against the Buccaneers.

Darrell Henderson is unlikely to play today, according to multiple reports.

Henderson has a rib cartilage injury and will be playing through pain if he’s playing at all.

If Henderson is out, Sony Michel and Jake Funk would be the next men up. Michel arrived in a preseason trade with the Patriots and has 11 carries for 48 yards this season. Funk is a seventh-round rookie who has played only three offensive snaps and hasn’t touched the ball this season.

