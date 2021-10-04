Rams say Darrell Henderson, Tyler Higbee would have been limited in practice

Running back Darrell Henderson was able to play for the Rams on Sunday, but he remains on their injury report as they get ready for Thursday’s game against the Seahawks.

Henderson was listed as a limited participant on the estimated practice report that the Rams turned in on Monday. The injured ribs that caused him to miss Week Three remain the reason for his appearance on the report.

Henderson ran 14 times for 89 yards and caught five passes for 27 yards.

Tight ends Tyler Higbee (ankle) and Johnny Mundt (shoulder) joined Henderson and safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) with limited listings from the team. Higbee had four catches for 36 yards and Mundt had one catch for nine yards in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Rapp led the team with 12 tackles.

