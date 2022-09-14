Rams' Darrell Henderson headlines a quartet of smart flex decisions for Week 2

The Maize And Blue Review

With U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh a fan of experiment with players playing at different positions, Giudice's move to offensive lineman is just another piece to the puzzle. With the Wolverines' non-conference schedule allowing the program to play as many players as possible, Giudice was a beneficiary as he made his first appearance at guard. "He was playing defense completely since he's got here," Harbaugh said of Giudice on Inside Michigan Football.