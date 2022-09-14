Rams' Darrell Henderson headlines a quartet of smart flex decisions for Week 2
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer a pair of running backs and receivers to flex in week two of the 2022 NFL season.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer a pair of running backs and receivers to flex in week two of the 2022 NFL season.
The Bears head coach praised his quarterback's ability to stay focused in crazy weather in Week 1 against the 49ers.
NEW YORK — Monday afternoon, Jets coach Robert Saleh created a lot of headlines when he said he was taking “receipts” on all the people who kept mocking the team. Wednesday, Saleh wanted to clarify what he meant by those comments. “I’m a very positive person,” Saleh said. “I’m not necessarily taking a shot at anybody, but just showing a lot of conviction in this locker room and I know what we ...
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows where he needs to get better if his team is to earn their first win of 2022 against the Denver Broncos.
With U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh a fan of experiment with players playing at different positions, Giudice's move to offensive lineman is just another piece to the puzzle. With the Wolverines' non-conference schedule allowing the program to play as many players as possible, Giudice was a beneficiary as he made his first appearance at guard. "He was playing defense completely since he's got here," Harbaugh said of Giudice on Inside Michigan Football.
After sleeping on it, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett realizes he screwed up at the end of Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks. Hackett acknowledged today that his decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 was wrong, but he said at the time he was thinking that if [more]
Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino spoke with Mackenzie Salmon about his memories preventing the 1985 Bears perfect season and keeping that legacy with the 1972 Dolphins.
Jonathan Allen doesn't hold back when sticking up for quarterback Carson Wentz.
Here’s what the latest federal Air Travel Consumer Report said about MidAmerica, Allegiant Air and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
No official announcement, but here's what the creators have said about the next season on Netflix
You don't need to have a lot of cash to make solid investments that reap years' worth of portfolio rewards.
Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ is out now on Netflix.
The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns for a fifth-round draft pick because they were ready to make CeeDee Lamb their No. 1 receiver and didn’t want to pay Cooper $20 million as a No. 2 receiver. It’s a small sample size, but after one game with Cooper in Cleveland and Lamb as the [more]
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams can’t catch a break. Adams was injured with 9:31 to play in the second quarter, and the Seahawks quickly ruled him as doubtful to return with a left knee injury. It sounds as if Adams won’t return for a while. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced postgame that Adams has a significant [more]
Alpha receivers went bananas in Week 1 of the fantasy season. Scott Pianowski examines if this is a sign of things to come.
In this Pete's Post Office, Pete Hailey touches on one aspect of the franchise's offense that's in better shape than the statistics portray.
What NFL announcers have drawn which assignments for Week 2?
Quarterback Davis Mills says the Houston Texans "get paid" to "dance on that line" between playing conservative and aggressive late in games.
Adams leaves Monday night’s opener after injuring his knee blitzing and hitting Wilson in the second quarter.
Given a night to sleep and presumably digest the feedback to his decision to trust Monday's game to a 64-yard kick instead of Russell Wilson, Hackett expressed a change of heart on Tuesday.
The run game is an issue, but USC didn’t acquire Rattler to have him hand the ball off.