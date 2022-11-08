Rams cut Terrell Burgess, Kendall Blanton

Terrell Burgess never panned out as a 2020 third-round pick of the Rams, and now his tenure with the team is done.

Burgess, a safety who has played mostly on special teams, was released today.

Also cut by the Rams was tight end Kendall Blanton, who caught two passes this season.

Like all players cut after the trade deadline, Burgess and Blanton will go on waivers and can be claimed by any team. If they pass through waivers unclaimed, they’ll be unrestricted free agents.

