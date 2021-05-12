Rams cut LS Colin Holba after claiming Matthew Orzech

One day after claiming long snapper Matthew Orzech off waivers, the Los Angeles Rams opened up a roster spot by cutting another long snapper. According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams released LS Colin Holba, leaving Orzech and Steven Wirtel as the only two long snappers on the depth chart.

The Rams are searching for Jake McQuaide, who left in free agency after a decade with the team.

Los Angeles signed Holba to the practice squad in December but he was signed by the 49ers a few weeks later. After San Francisco waived him, the Rams brought him back on the practice squad and then gave him a reserve/futures contract for the offseason.