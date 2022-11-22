Rams cut their leading rusher Darrell Henderson after loss vs. Saints

Well that’s a surprise. The Los Angeles Rams cut running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday, fresh off of their loss to the New Orleans Saints. He only saw two carries (gaining 9 yards) in Week 11’s game at the Caesars Superdome, though Rams head coach Sean McVay noted after the game that his health played a part — sharing that Henderson “felt a little something in his knee” early on Sunday afternoon. So he may be going on injured reserve.

The Rams running game gave the Saints fits no matter who was back there last week. Their 148 rushing yards were a season-high, led by backup running backs Cam Akers (61 yards) and Kyren Williams (36), with third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins (39) having some success after he finished out the second half. New Orleans rallied to finish the game strong, though, limiting L.A.’s ground game to just 19 yards in the fourth quarter. Perkins was sacked three times, losing 26 yards in that final frame.

“That’s the importance of studying your film,” linebacker Demario Davis said after the game. “That wasn’t the first time that we saw that quarterback. He has played a ton on film. We knew that he could run the ball well. He could run the wildcat offense. I think they use him (Bryce Perkins) in a lot of ways that we use Taysom (Hill). We had seen him on field, but not in two minute situations. He did some good things and made it challenging on us.”

As for Henderson: he’ll test the waiver wire — as will every other player released from active rosters this time of the year — with 283 rushing yards on the season, plus 102 receiving yards. Hopefully his health isn’t in jeopardy.

