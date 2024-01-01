Rams cut kicker Lucas Havrisik after he missed two extra points Sunday

Los Angeles Rams place kicker Lucas Havrisik walks the field during practice before an NFL game Sunday against the New York Giants. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

The Rams are going to the playoffs, but kicker Lucas Havrisik will not be going with them.

The Rams cut the rookie on Monday, a day after Havrisik missed two extra points in a 26-25 victory over the New York Giants.

The team did not announce a corresponding move regarding a kicker, but coach Sean McVay was scheduled to speak with reporters this afternoon.

The Rams play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in the season finale. The Rams clinched a playoff spot on Sunday and could be the No. 6 or No. 7 seed for the NFC playoffs.

Havrisik replaced Brett Maher seven games into the season. He made 15 of 20 field-goal attempts, but only two of six from 40 to 49 yards. He has made 19 of 22 extra-point kicks.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.