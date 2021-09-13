Rams crush Bears 34-14: Everything we know from Week 1 win

The Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The Rams and their new quarterback hosted the Bears on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium and quickly put the pedal down, immediately striking for a 67-yard touchdown on their first drive.

The Bears kept things interesting by pulling to within six points twice – including in the third quarter when the score was 20-14, but the Rams scored the final 14 points and came away with a 34-14 victory at home.

Stafford was fantastic in his debut, posting a near-perfect 156.1 passer rating with three touchdowns and only six incompletions. The defense was solid, too, in its first game without Brandon Staley.

Here’s everything you need to know from Sunday’s season-opening win.

Final score: Rams 34, Bears 14

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star – Cooper Kupp: 7 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD No. 2 star – Jalen Ramsey: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass breakup No. 1 star – Matthew Stafford: 20-for-26, 321 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 156.1 passer rating

Keys to the game

The Rams came out firing with Matthew Stafford, immediately completing a 67-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson deep down the right side on a perfectly designed shot play. He also hit Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard touchdown on a busted coverage by Chicago, rarely missing any receivers that were even remotely open on Sunday night. The Rams' secondary was missing John Johnson and Troy Hill, but it still looked like one of the better defensive backfields in the NFL. Jalen Ramsey was all over the place, David Long Jr. had an interception and Darious Williams played both inside and out. After starting the game 0-for-4 on third down, the Rams settled in by converting their next six attempts on third. That was a major difference in this game because they were able to sustain drives and maintain possession, especially when it got close in the second half at 20-14. The running game didn't come alive for the Rams until late in the fourth quarter, though they didn't exactly attempt many rushes until then. Darrell Henderson Jr. rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown on the night, with Sony Michel getting just one carry late in the game. The red zone efficiency wasn't bad for Los Angeles, going 2-for-3 in the red area. They did have to settle for a 22-yarder, which was disappointing, but they were able to convert on the other two attempts they had. Justin Hollins had two sacks, but the pass rush wasn't in midseason form yet. Aaron Donald had a late sack on fourth down in the fourth quarter, finally breaking through after coming close a couple of times. But Leonard Floyd was quiet, as was Terrell Lewis and the team's other edge rushers.

Play of the game

As impressive as Van Jefferson's 67-yard touchdown catch was, it loses some luster because it was the result of a blown coverage by Chicago. Robert Woods' score, however, was not. This was all about Woods breaking open in the back of the end zone and Stafford buying enough time to make it happen. He stepped up in the pocket and put the ball where only Woods could catch it, and the wideout did the rest by somehow getting his feet inbounds. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1437249635312025605

Up next

The Rams will head on the road in Week 2, visiting the Colts in Indianapolis. The Colts lost their season opener to the Seahawks, getting crushed at home by a score of 28-16. It was Carson Wentz's debut with Indianapolis, and it wasn't the result he was looking for against Seattle.

