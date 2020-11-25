Rams create virtual combine for high school athletes to show their stuff to recruiters

A view of the Los Angeles Rams logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. (Sean M. Haffey / Associated Press)

The Rams have created a free virtual combine for high school athletes to help them gain exposure to college scouts.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the 2020 high school football season in California, anyone can create a profile and upload videos and stories to the site. And it's not just for football players. There are multiple sports where athletes can post their videos.

"During this pandemic, not only has the season been delayed, but with spikes we don’t know when the season will be started," said former Dorsey and UCLA running back Johnathan Franklin, one of the Rams' community outreach officials. "Our organization wants to provide access and hope."

The site came online on Nov. 10 and will be live through Dec. 22.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.