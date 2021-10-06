Rams can create the cap space to sign CB Stephon Gilmore – and they should

It’s not often a four-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year becomes available in Week 5, but here we are. The New England Patriots are releasing cornerback Stephon Gilmore, unquestionably the most shocking move of the season thus far.

This stems from Gilmore’s contract dispute with the team, seeking a raise in the final year of his deal. The Patriots didn’t budge and after trying to trade Gilmore, they’re outright cutting the star cornerback.

The Rams are known as a team that will go all-in to win now, and there won’t be a better opportunity to prove that than by signing Gilmore. It’s easier said than done, of course. There will be a ton of suitors for Gilmore and the Rams aren’t exactly flush with cap space.

How the Rams can make room for Gilmore this year

According to Over The Cap, the Rams have $1.85 million in cap space right now. That obviously won’t be enough to sign Gilmore, who was already unhappy with his $7 million salary in 2021 with the Patriots.

It’s likely that Gilmore will be seeking at least $12 million per year on the market and there will probably be a team willing to give him that much. However, if he wants to go to a contender, there aren’t many great teams with money to blow. The Chargers and their $11.8 million would make sense, as would the Packers ($7.2 million), assuming they could free up the necessary space to give him the contract he’s seeking.

The Rams are Super Bowl contenders and while they don’t have the money right now, one move can change that. By restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract, the Rams would free up about $12.6 million, according to Over The Cap. Add that to their $1.85 million in cap space and you get more than $14 million in spending money.

What does that do for 2022?

Of course, there are ramifications that come with restructuring contracts. If the Rams were to restructure Stafford’s deal, it would lower his cap hit to about $7.4 million this year but it would raise it from $23.2 million to $29.1 million next year and also tack on $6.1 million in dead money in 2023 for the final year of his contract, which is void.

As of now, the Rams only have $5.2 million in cap space next year, which isn’t much when you consider Darious Williams, Brian Allen, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Joseph Noteboom, Austin Corbett and Kenny Young will all be free agents. Restructuring Stafford’s deal would put the Rams over the projected 2022 cap of $208.2 million by nearly $1 million.

Are there ways to free up space next year if they restructure Stafford's deal?

There will be ways to free up money in 2022 and assuming Andrew Whitworth retires, they will get some cap relief from that, too. But the easiest way to create some space next year would be to extend Stafford after this season.

That way they can spread out money across future years, rather than being restricted to only 2022 and his void year in 2023. Knowing Stafford will be in Los Angeles long term, the Rams could backload his new contract and open up some space next year to make up for his restructure.

They can also cut A’Shawn Robinson next year to save $5.5 million, trade Robert Woods to free up another $7.1 million and potentially release Johnny Hekker to save $2.05 million – a move they considered this offseason.

They’d rather not pare down the roster and cut starters just to save money, but there are ways to move money around and maneuver the cap as needed.

Would Gilmore even be a fit in Los Angeles?

The short answer is yes. Any team that could use cornerback help – and there are about 32 of them – would benefit from adding Gilmore to their secondary. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years and was Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He’s a certified stud on the outside and regularly makes plays on the ball in coverage; he has 114 pass breakups in 124 career games.

The only question is how he would do in the Rams’ zone-heavy scheme. Gilmore is more of a man corner rather than a zone defender, but that shouldn’t stop the Rams from A) going after him and B) adapting their scheme to fit their players.

Gilmore would start on the outside in place of David Long Jr., who Raheem Morris just said “didn’t have a great game” against the Cardinals after allowing 89 yards and a touchdown on five targets. That would allow Jalen Ramsey to remain in the slot in his new “star” role, with Darious Williams on the other side.

That’s a secondary capable of covering any group of receivers in the NFL, and would likely be the best cornerback group in the NFL. Ramsey would probably be thrilled if Gilmore came to Los Angeles, too, considering he recruited the cornerback on social media this summer after Gilmore skipped minicamp.

Yo @BumpNrunGilm0re what’s good my dawg? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 14, 2021

So, will the Rams make it happen?

With Les Snead, never rule anything out. Ever. He’s constantly calling teams about trades and evaluating free agents, always looking to improve the Rams’ roster no matter the financial consequences. This is a team that ate $22.2 million in dead money just to get rid of Jared Goff.

The Rams are all-in on winning a Super Bowl now. The window is wide open for them with Stafford at quarterback and Ramsey and Aaron Donald in their primes.

This is as good a roster as Sean McVay has had outside of the Super Bowl team from 2018. The NFC has some really good teams that will challenge the Rams, but as we saw with Los Angeles beating the Bucs in Week 3, they’re capable of taking down anyone.

So I fully believe the Rams will consider signing Gilmore to a one-year deal in an attempt to win it all this season. If he’s willing to take a deal in their price range for this season alone, he would give himself a great chance to win a Super Bowl, too.

With no draft capital required to add a player of Gilmore’s caliber, attempting to sign him should be a no-brainer for the Rams with Long struggling.

