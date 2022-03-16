Rams create $12M in cap space by restructuring Leonard Floyd’s contract

Every team must be under the $208.2 million salary cap by Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Rams are making their way toward that number. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Rams restructured Leonard Floyd’s contract to create $12 million in cap space.

The Rams began the week more than $20 million over the cap, but a lot has happened since then – or will officially happen after 4 p.m. ET. They’re signing Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen to extensions, releasing Johnny Hekker, tendering Matt Gay at the original-round level, and Andrew Whitworth is also retiring.

All those moves will have a considerable impact on the salary cap, so it’s difficult to say exactly where the Rams stand right now. But they will be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET – because they have to be.

More Saints money: they’ve created $7.015M by reworking DT David Onyemata and OT James Hurst’s contracts. More Rams money: they’ve created $12M in cap by reworking Edge Leonard Floyd’s contract (and more via Andrew Whitworth). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2022

By restructuring Floyd’s contract, they’ll convert some of his base salary into a signing bonus, which will be spread out over the rest of his contract. Floyd will get more money up front, and this isn’t a pay cut, but it does give the Rams more flexibility this year, while also increasing Floyd’s cap hits in future years.

List