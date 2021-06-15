Rams and Cowboys set date for joint practice during training camp

Sean McVay announced during OTAs that the Los Angeles Rams planned to hold joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, which is exciting news for fans of all three teams. However, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy pumped the brakes on the idea of his team practicing against the Rams, opting not to say definitively that the joint practice was going to happen.

Well, it’s officially a go after the Cowboys revealed their training camp schedule Thursday. On it is a Rams-Cowboys practice on August 7 in Oxnard, home of the Cowboys’ camp. The time of that practice is not yet determined, however.

The Rams haven’t said when their practice with the Raiders will be held, or whether it will be in Thousand Oaks or at the Raiders’ facility. But with the Rams facing the Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason on Aug. 21, it’s reasonable to think their joint practice will be in the days leading up to that game.