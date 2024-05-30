Rams and Cowboys will hold joint practice this summer

The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys have developed a little bit of an out-of-division rivalry over the last seven years, having squared off seven times since the 2017 season. They won’t meet in the regular season this year but they do have a preseason tilt on deck in August.

Leading up to that game, they’ll practice together in California. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Rams and Cowboys plan to hold a joint practice this summer before their preseason game on Aug. 11 – the first week of the preseason.

Cowboys and Rams last held a joint practice in 2021. The two teams plan to collaborate again this summer in Southern California, two people familiar with situation said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 30, 2024

Gehlken didn’t specify where the practice will be held, but Todd Archer of ESPN says it will take place in Oxnard, where the Cowboys set up their camp.

The practice will be on Aug. 8, three days before the preseason matchup.

The Cowboys and Rams will practice together Aug. 8 in Oxnard, Calif., during training camp, according to two sources. The teams play Aug. 11 in the preseason opener at SoFi Stadium. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 30, 2024

