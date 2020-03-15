The Rams have aggressively collected talent in recent years, swinging bold trades to add veteran players to the mix.

At a certain point, it becomes impossible to pay all those players.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams are bracing themselves for the loss of some key parts, whenever free agency opens.

That could begin as soon as Wednesday, if the league doesn’t push back the start of the league year (though that’s expected).

If it does, the Rams could lose pass-rusher Dante Fowler and linebacker Cory Littleton, as the economic realities come clear for them.

They’re expected to have around $15 million in cap space as it stands now (which puts them in the bottom quarter of the league). They could still add some space if they adjust running back Todd Gurley‘s contract (though he’s in no apparent hurry to have that discussion)

At the Scouting Combine, General Manager Les Snead said coordinator changes would result in “tweaks to scheme” that would cause the Rams to “work through which positions and which players playing those positions are the most important to help us moving forward.”

Whether that means Littleton (a former undrafted player who grew into a star special teamer then starter), or Fowler (whom they traded a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth to acquire midway through the 2018 season) remains to be seen.

Rams could see significant departures when free agency hits originally appeared on Pro Football Talk