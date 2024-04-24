Rams could make a first-round pick for the first time since 2016

The Rams haven't made a first-round selection since 2016 when they took quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall choice. They were set to make a first-round pick in 2018 but traded out of the first round.

The Rams have the No. 19 pick on Thursday night.

General Manager Les Snead said Tuesday that all options — trading up, trading down and staying put — are on the table.

"All three of those options are probably as real as it can get, in a reality, for sure, and we're going to explore all three," Snead said, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

The Rams are tied for the second-longest streak without an opening round pick in the common draft era (since 1967), according to NFL Research. Washington did not draft in the first round from 1969-79, a record 11 consecutive drafts without a first-rounder.

The Rams have done their due diligence, spending more time on a certain subset of players that they expect to be there at No. 19.

"Sometimes the hard part about the first round is who not to pick, not necessarily who to pick, and actually also who's available when you do pick," Snead said.