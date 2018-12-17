Rams' cornerback Marcus Peters confronts fan in stands

Things didn’t go so well for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. They lost their second straight game, this time at home to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 30-23 loss put the Rams’ chances of securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs in serious jeopardy, and if they don’t right the ship before the regular season ends, they could lose their first-round bye, since Chicago has the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand over Los Angeles.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters confronted a fan in the stands on Sunday night. (AP)

It’s frustrating for players and coaching staff to be sure, but Los Angeles corner Marcus Peters let that frustration spill over in a way that may land him in some trouble.

Video posted to Twitter by @hogmawathletics and taken from another person’s Instagram account shows Peters sitting at the end of the Rams’ bench. The camera zooms in and we hear a voice say his name. Peters turns around and then gets up and starts confronting the fan.

“Where you from, homie?” Peters asks, walking toward the stands. He continues asking where the fan is from, and walks up a short flight of steps from the field.

The man can be overhead saying, “Don’t touch me.”

Peters shouldn’t have gotten up. But not to be overlooked is that we don’t know what was being said to Peters before the video starts, or how long he was being harassed before responding.

The Rams have yet to respond to a request for more information.

(Video features NSFW language.)

Marcus Peters g checkin fans 🤣

This is exactly how it should be pic.twitter.com/BD22876foV — Hog Maw Athletics (@hogmawathletics) December 17, 2018





