Rams cornerback Aqib Talib to have surgery on injured ankle

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that cornerback Aqib Talib’s high ankle sprain will require surgery.f. (AP)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that cornerback Aqib Talib’s high ankle sprain will require surgery.

Talib suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He will have the procedure on Thursday. A timetable for his return will be determined after surgery, McVay said.

Rams missing both starting cornerbacks

The Rams lost their other starting cornerback Marcus Peters in the same game, though his injury is less serious. Peters suffered a calf strain and is considered day-to-day as the Rams approach a short week with a Thursday night slate against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings boast one of the NFL’s top receiving tandems in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who will put the depleted Rams secondary to the test.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Chiefs LB: Garoppolo injury ‘his fault’

• Happy ending after homeless teen kicked off HS team

• Vikings player reportedly made shooting threat

• Eric Adelson: Flaw of Mike Tomlin’s Steelers exposed in win

