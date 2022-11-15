Rams' Cooper Kupp placed on IR, will miss at least four games after ankle surgery

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, left, walks out with wife Anna after injuring his ankle Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp, who suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, will have surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Kupp, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, will have surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for at least four games.

“You never ever replace a player like Cooper Kupp,” McVay said. “But we’ve got to figure out the best way to accentuate the skill sets of the guys that will be playing.”

The Rams (3-6) play the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday in New Orleans.

Despite the Rams’ struggles — they are in last place in the NFC West — Kupp was having another exceptional season. He has 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

McVay stopped short of declaring Kupp out for the season.

“What we’ve learned, more than anything, especially this year, is let’s just take it a day at a time,” McVay said, adding, “I don’t think you want to pigeon-hole yourself into one approach.”

The loss of Kupp further handicaps an offense that was without quarterback Matthew Stafford in the 27-17 defeat by the Cardinals.

Stafford, 34, was placed in concussion protocol a few days after a Nov. 6 defeat by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He remains in the protocol, McVay said.

“We are hopeful to get a little bit more clarity on some of those things [Tuesday] afternoon,” he said.

The Rams’ injury woes along the offensive line also continue.

Chandler Brewer, who started at right guard against the Cardinals, suffered a knee injury and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. He is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks, McVay said.

Alaric Jackson, who did not play against the Cardinals because of a knee injury, will not play again this season after developing clots that require blood thinners, McVay said.

McVay said that David Edwards, who has been sidelined for several weeks because of a concussion, could return.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.