Rams Cooper Kupp honored as AP Offensive Player of the Year

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
He was up against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Nothing has stopped Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams this NFL season and neither did the great quarterbacks.

The Rams’ wide receiver extraordinaire was named AP Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Kupp won the receiving Triple Crown. He had 1,947 receiving yards, 145 receptions, and 16 touchdowns.

No matter how teams tried to cover him, the wideout from Eastern Washington got open and gained yards after the catch.

Pretty good for a third-round pick from an FCS school.

Now he sets his sights on a ring Sunday as the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

