Rams' Cooper Kupp 'day to day' with lateral ankle sprain

Cooper Kupp is considered "day to day" after leaving Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp suffered a lateral ankle sprain and they will monitor his progress through the week.

While blocking on a second quarter run play, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver had his right foot stepped on by teammate Steve Avila. Kupp was in immediate pain on the turf and went to the sideline limping.

Kupp returned to the Rams sideline after halftime but did not play again. He was listed as questionable to return before the team ruled him out in the fourth quarter.

McVay said the goal is for Kupp to be able to play against the Cardinals this week and it's a real possibility, but will monitor functionality of Kupp's ankle to determine. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 20, 2023

The injury appears to be to the same ankle that required surgery last season following a high sprain. Kupp recovered in time for training camp, but he injured his right hamstring, costing him the first four games of 2023. He returned and started six straight games, tallying 24 catches for 375 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries have affected Kupp significantly the past two seasons. Since winning the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP two seasons ago, he has played 15 out of a possible 27 games for the Rams.

The 4-6 Rams will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.