Rams’ Cooper Kupp, Darrell Henderson limited on 1st injury report of week

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for the Los Angeles Rams this coming Monday night. The Rams’ held a walkthrough on Thursday and their first injury report of the week was short, although a pair of key offensive players were limited.

Check out the details of the Rams’ first injury report of the week below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

OL Brian Allen (knee), OLB Terrell Lewis (back), CB Robert Rochell (chest)

Allen, their starting center, is a player to watch. Rams head coach Sean McVay seems to think it is possible he will play this week. Lewis missed last game and Rochell left their game last week.

Limited participation

OL David Edwards (foot), RB Darrell Henderson (thigh), WR Cooper Kupp (toe)

This was the first time Kupp had been on the injury report this season. McVay is not concerned with his toe injury.

Henderson missed the Rams’ game against the Jaguars. Edwards has not missed a game all season.

Cardinals' Thursday inhyr

DNP:

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

DT Zach Kerr (ribs)

Limited:

OL Justin Pugh (calf)

RB Jonathan Ward (illness)

TE Zach Ertz (shoulder)

CB Byron Murphy (foot)

1

1