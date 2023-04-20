Rams COO Kevin Demoff hopes SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl again in 2027

The Los Angeles Rams became just the second team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, doing so in 2022 when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also did it the year before, but the Rams hope to become the first team to accomplish it twice.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said at the CAA World Congress of Sports that SoFi Stadium will bid to host the Super Bowl in 2027, which would be the stadium’s second time hosting in five years.

“That run of ’26 World Cup, hopefully maybe ’27 Super Bowl — I don’t want to spill the beans here, but we are interested — Olympics in 2028, that run would be unprecedented,” Demoff said.

As Demoff mentioned, SoFi Stadium will host World Cup matches in 2026 when the big event comes to North America, as well as Summer Olympics events in 2028. By adding the Super Bowl in 2027, SoFi Stadium would be ensured to host three premier sporting events in a span of three years.

By all accounts, SoFi and Inglewood were great hosts for the Super Bowl last year and it only made it that much sweeter that the Rams won a ring in their own building.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire