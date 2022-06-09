The Rams made a number of headline-grabbing moves on the way to winning Super Bowl LVI in February and they stayed active this offseason.

They signed wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebackers as free agents while also striking new deals that will put a lot of money in the pockets of quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the next few years. That fits the Rams’ recent model of building around high-priced players over draft picks and one can’t argue with how it’s worked out for them thus far.

Some have said that there will come a point where the Rams won’t be able to sustain that approach to team-building and the team’s COO Kevin Demoff doesn’t disagree, but he said that the team will remain aggressive even if they change the way they do business in the future.

“I don’t know that this model in particular is sustainable forever,” Demoff said, via Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. “To me, it’s not about, ‘Oh, this is the model we will always have.’ I think our model has been [being] aggressive in trying to build the best team that we can build. That is sustainable.”

For now, though, don’t expect much to change. Demoff said that the Rams have designs on being one of the top global sports franchises and that “one title doesn’t get you there.”

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: I don’t know if this model is sustainable forever, but we’ll stay aggressive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk