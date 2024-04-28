Rams continue to forge new defensive identity in 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft has officially concluded and on paper, early draft analyst grades are ranking the Rams’ 2024 haul amongst the best in the league. What we’ve learned over the course of the last 72 hours is this: The Rams defense is taking on a new identity. And frankly, it’s exciting.

The Rams made 10 selections over the course of the NFL draft, with five of the first six selections allocated to adding much-needed talent to the defensive side of the ball, filling glaring roster voids at outside linebacker, defensive line, and safety.

The selections of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kamren Kinchens, Brennan Jackson and Tyler Davis reveal similar traits between the five, and could be interpreted as a new defensive identity. This defense intends to inflict a relentlessness and physicality that could draw comparisons to famed Rams defenses of the past.

It’s still unclear what wrinkles new defensive coordinator Chris Shula will fold into the Rams defensive scheme. He’s been a part of the Rams coaching staff since the beginning of the Sean McVay era and has served under prior coordinators Wade Phillips, Brandon Staley, and recently departed Raheem Morris.

One thing is clear, though: He has a plethora of young talent to galvanize into a formidable defensive unit. And the Rams fan base is excited to see how it materializes.

