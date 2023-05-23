Rams should consider signing K Brandon McManus following release from Broncos

With NFL teams beginning OTAs, there are going to be surprising releases and signings at various positions. Following the unexpected release of Brandon McManus by the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams should consider targeting the veteran kicker.

The Rams were lucky enough to have Matt Gay on their roster in the last three seasons, giving them stability at the kicker spot. In his three seasons with the Rams, Gay converted 74 of his 80 field-goal attempts, including 12 of his 15 attempts from 50-plus yards out.

But with Gay joining the Indianapolis Colts via free agency this offseason, the Rams need a new kicker. Instead of adding a veteran, the Rams have elected — up to this point — to take a youthful approach to the kicker position.

The only kickers on the roster right now are two undrafted rookies: Tanner Brown and Christopher Dunn. The last time the Rams deployed a rookie kicker was in 2020 when Sam Sloman (a seventh-round pick) made eight of his 11 field-goal attempts before being eventually replaced by Gay.

Finding a kicker that you can trust is crucial in the NFL despite the notion that it’s an easy position to play. McManus has been reliable for the Broncos for years and he wouldn’t be overly expensive to sign following his surprising release.

The @Broncos have informed me I’ve been released. More to come in the following days — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) May 23, 2023

Since joining the Broncos in 2014, McManus has been a solid kicker in the league. Even though he isn’t the most efficient kicker (he’s made 223 of his 274 field-goal attempts in his career), he’s been trusted to make longer field goals with his strong leg.

In just the last three seasons, McManus has attempted 37 field goals from 50-plus yards and he’s made 23 of them. Having a kicker that has the leg to convert points from farther away is valuable in today’s NFL.

The Rams certainly have a variety of question marks on the roster entering the 2023 season. Assuming that McManus wasn’t released due to something that hasn’t been revealed yet, he would solve the Rams’ current problem at the kicker position.

