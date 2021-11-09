Rams should consider signing Josh Reynolds following release from Titans

Josh Reynolds signed with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, but his stint with his new team was short-lived. Following Tennessee’s win over Reynolds’ former team, the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, the Titans have released the Texas A&M product.

Upon his release from the Titans, Reynolds will head to waivers, where a team will only owe him $500,000 for the rest of the season. Provided that, there could be a team near the top of the waiver order that places a claim on the former fourth-round pick.

But if Reynolds goes unclaimed, the Rams should express interest in Reynolds. With DeSean Jackson being released, along with Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris being sidelined for the rest of the season, Los Angeles is thin at wide receiver outside of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson.

WR Josh Reynolds asked for, and was granted, his release from the #Titans today, source says. He signed as a free agent this offseason before they traded for Julio Jones. Reynolds, 26, heads to waivers, where claiming teams will owe him only $500k the rest of the way. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2021

Through the first nine weeks, Reynolds has totaled only 10 receptions for 90 yards. Reynolds has been a healthy scratch in multiple weeks, including this past week’s showdown with the Rams.

During his time in Los Angeles from 2017-2020, Reynolds accumulated 113 catches, 1,450 yards, and nine touchdowns. His best campaign came in 2020 when he caught a career-high 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

Amid injuries to Johnny Mundt and Harris, the Rams have been running more 11 personnel in recent weeks. Against Tennessee on Sunday night, Los Angeles exclusively ran their offense with three wideouts and a tight end on the field, which would allow Reynolds to rotate in during certain sets.

The Rams offense featured 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) on all 74 offensive plays tonight, the fifth time a Sean McVay-led offense used only one unique offensive grouping in a game. Since 2016, only one other team has used only one grouping — the 2019 Patriots (Week 9 at BAL) — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 8, 2021

Reynolds was a solid complementary wideout for the Rams during his previous tenure with the organization, operating as a backup to Kupp and Woods before joining the Titans. And if he manages to somehow go unclaimed on waivers, Los Angeles should absolutely consider bringing him back for the rest of the season to give them some reliable depth at a premier position.

