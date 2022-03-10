Rams should consider bringing back Rodger Saffold if Austin Corbett doesn’t return

The Rams’ trade for Austin Corbett in 2019 has worked out extremely well. He’s been a valuable replacement for Rodger Saffold, who left in free agency three years ago.

But Corbett will now be a free agent this offseason and after the way he’s played in Los Angeles, it could be tough for the Rams to re-sign him – especially with Brian Allen, Joseph Noteboom and several others becoming free agents.

If the Rams don’t think they can retain Corbett, things could come full circle on their offensive line. They could potentially sign Saffold to replace Corbett, three years after Corbett took Saffold’s place at left guard.

The Titans are releasing Saffold in a cap-saving move, allowing him to sign with any team before free agency begins. Whether he would have interest in a reunion with the Rams remains to be seen, but the Rams should absolutely give him a call in an attempt to bring him back to Los Angeles. He spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Rams after being a second-round pick in 2010.

His best position is left guard, which is where David Edwards is currently penciled in, but Edwards could very easily move to right guard to make room for Saffold.

Saffold was a Pro Bowler last season, starting 15 games for the Titans. His overall PFF grade was 67.6, which was his lowest since 2015 but was still around the level of Corbett’s play (68.8). While Saffold may not be a huge upgrade over Corbett, if an upgrade at all, he would likely come cheaper. He’ll be 34 in June, almost eight years older than Corbett.

His last contract averaged $11 million per year for four seasons, a number he won’t get in free agency this offseason. That is a number Corbett could command, however, which might be out of the Rams’ price range with so many other free agents to sign.

Saffold was his usually dominant self as a run blocker, earning a grade of 73.9 in that department, but he struggled more than usual in pass protection with a 46.7 pass-blocking grade and 28 pressures allowed. That’s actually fewer than Corbett gave up (34), but Saffold also had 494 pass-blocking snaps compared to 674 for Corbett.

Story continues

Knowing Corbett’s age and the market for versatile interior offensive linemen, the Rams could potentially secure a third- or fourth-round compensatory pick in 2023 if Corbett leaves. And because Saffold was released, he won’t count against the Rams’ compensatory pick formula this year if they were to sign him.

So it’s possible they could get Saffold for less than Corbett, and also add a mid-round pick in the process. That doesn’t sound like a bad proposition for the Rams.

List