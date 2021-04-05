Rams’ compensation for free-agent losses won’t be as great as first expected

Coming into this offseason, everyone knew the Los Angeles Rams would suffer some significant losses in free agency. It was going to be nearly impossible for them to keep all of their key free agents, given their cap situation.

The only notable unrestricted free agent they were able to keep was Leonard Floyd, who they gave a four-year deal worth $64 million. Austin Blythe, John Johnson, Troy Hill, Gerald Everett, Morgan Fox and Josh Reynolds all left to sign with other teams, opening up holes across the Rams’ roster.

The silver lining all fans looked toward was compensatory picks, but the return won’t be as impactful as first expected. There was hope that Johnson would net the Rams a third-round pick in 2022. Being a quality starting cornerback, it was believed that Hill could return a fourth- or fifth-rounder. Everett has potential and some thought he would sign a solid contract and get the Rams back a mid-round pick. Blythe was seen as a mid-tier center, certainly worth more than the bargain-bin contract he signed with the Chiefs.

Unfortunately, none of those players cashed in with huge deals, so the Rams won’t get much back for losing them. According to Over The Cap, only Johnson is projected to net Los Angeles better than a sixth-round compensatory pick.

Blythe’s contract is so cheap that he doesn’t even qualify for a compensatory pick, which is a huge disappointment for the Rams. Fortunately, they will get a 2022 third-rounder for losing Brad Holmes to the Lions, in addition to the third-round pick they received this year.

The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive for free-agent departures in one year is four, so based on the chart above, the Rams will be a fourth-rounder and three picks in the sixth.

But in terms of free-agent losses, the Rams’ projected compensation isn’t nearly as significant as initially expected before free agency began. It certainly won’t be as impactful as the third- and fourth-rounders they got this year for Dante Fowler and Cory Littleton leaving a year ago.

